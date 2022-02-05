Naomi E. Voss-Marconett

July 24, 1930 – February 2, 2022

Naomi E. Voss-Marconett, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at the Pathfinder Place in Fremont.

Naomi was born July 24, 1930, in Lyons, Nebraska, to George and Marie (Swanson) Newill. She married Ervin Voss on Jan. 26, 1950, in Lyons, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1985. Naomi married Jack Marconett on Nov. 16, 1992, in Fremont. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2007.

Naomi was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was a waitress for Al's Café for 37 years before retiring in 1998. Naomi was known for her baking ability. Crocheting and bowling were two hobbies that she enjoyed.

Naomi is survived by her daughter, Sandra Sporleder of Loveland, Colorado; five brothers and three sisters, all of Fremont; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Ervin Voss and Jack Marconett; son, Michael Voss; and daughter, Cheryl Morrison; three brothers; and three sisters.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.