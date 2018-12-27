Try 1 month for 99¢

September 11, 1978 – December 24, 2018

Celebration of Life for Nathan H. Metschke, age 40, of Neligh will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Elmer Lindahl Gymnasium at Neligh-Oakdale High School, with Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Neligh United Methodist Church in Neligh.

Nate passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, in Omaha. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements. Condolences maybe directed to family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Save the New Moon Theater and United Methodist Church of Neligh.

