July 9, 1932 – June 8, 2019
Neil A. Schoeneck, 86 years, of Fremont, formerly Snyder, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home in Fremont.
Neil was born on July 9, 1932, to Arlan and Inez (Hall) Schoeneck at Snyder. He graduated from Snyder High School and married Janis Tacner in 1959 at Snyder. He worked as a mechanic out of his shop in Snyder until retiring in 2002. Neil moved to Fremont in 2016.
Neil enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing shuffle board, gardening, and his pets. He was a member of the Snyder Fire Department, Lion’s Club, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Snyder, and the Berean Church of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janis; and sisters, Gwen Thompsen and Janice Schoeneck
He is survived by his daughter, Jody (John) Settlemire of Hayden, Alabama; sons, Chad Schoeneck of Fremont, Jeffery (Brandie) Schoeneck of Fremont, and Gregg (Polly) Schoeneck of Rochester, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Snyder Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 721-4490