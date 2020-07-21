× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 1930 – July 18, 2020

Neil D. Apker, age 90, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Omaha. Neil was born Jan. 22, 1930, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to Lawrence and Beula (McHuth) Apker.

Neil grew up in Wisconsin, Iowa and in Nebraska since 1944. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha and University of Nebraska of Omaha. He served in the U.S. Marines in Korea. Married Helen (Holtz) on June 28, 1958, in Omaha. He had his own tile and carpet business.

Survived by son, John (Dr. Kim) Apker; and daughter, Dr. Jean Apker, all Omaha; and grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Casey, William, Mary Beth, and Grace Apker.

Preceded in death by parents; wife; and brother, Gary Apker.

The graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Military Honors will follow.

Memorials to Wounded Warrior Project or the Nebraska Humane Society.

Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.