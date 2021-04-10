Neil W. Schilke

Neil lived at Tobias, Nebraska, Williamsburg, Virginia, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and back to Fremont. He worked for many firms part time in the summers and while in high school and college, including Hormel, Campbell Soup, Union Pacific, Chicago Northwestern, Gamble-Skogmo, Cake & Meal, Bakers Sporting, Fremont Hatchery, Mead Ordnance Plant, Karl's Jewelry, Jetters Plumbing, post office, Lincoln Air Base during construction, and Daubert Construction to name a few. He was a 1951 graduate of Fremont High School and received a Nebraska Regents Scholarship. Neil served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from June 12, 1953, to May 16, 1955, at Forts Omaha, Crowder, Riley, Benning and Bragg. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree (with honors) from Midland College in 1958. In 1961 he received his L.L.B. (now L.L.D.), from William and Mary Law School and was first in his class. He was admitted to the Virginia and Nebraska, Tax Court, Federal Court, and U.S. Supreme Court (two briefs written in the U.S. Supreme Court). He also won many writing contests while in law school (most had prize money associated with them) which helped pay for school.