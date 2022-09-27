July 7, 1929 – September 22, 2022

Neola J. Thorsen, 93, of Holliston, Massachusetts, also known as “Jurgy,” passed away at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Born in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Schlichting) and Adolph Jurgens.

She was the wife of 50 years to Randall “Randy” Day Thorsen who passed away in 2003. Neola was raised in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and was a 1946 graduate of Cedar Bluffs High School. She had a love for her home state of Nebraska and was a fan of Cornhusker Football. She worked with N.W. Bell Telephone Company in Fremont, Nebraska, from 1947-1953 and then for Nynex and its various name changes from 1957-1990. She enjoyed watching her beloved Boston Red Sox baseball games, making blankets, and memory books.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Bruno of Holliston, Jim Bruno of Reno, Nevada; her grandson, Jeffrey Bruno and Kimberly Reeser of Worcester; her godson, Roger Thorsen Jr. of Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her twin children, Paul Kent and Paula Kay Thorsen; her grandson, Gregory Bruno who passed in 2008; and her siblings, Wilbert, Bert, Emmett and Tillman Jurgens and Alta Gustafson.

Arrangements were held in Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg Bruno Memorial Scholarship Fund, 60 Centre St. PO Box 837 Dover, MA 02030.