Nila Jean Matzen
Died May 15, 2019
Nila Jean (Thompson) Matzen, age 91 of Blair, passed away May 15, 2019 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hillside Christian Church in Blair. Burial will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home from 6 to 8 PM.
Nila is preceded in death by her husband Marlin, son Jeffrey, her parents, siblings: Harley “HV”, Lowell “LD” and Elton “ET”, also Mildred Wallace and Alice Madsen.
She is survived by her children: Deborah (Larry) Blaydes and Bradley (Angie) Matzen; sister Gloria Jensen; sisters-in-law Judy Thompson of Blair and Arelene Thompson; grandchildren: Kyle (Vanessa) Matzen, Ryan Matzen and Jenna Matzen; great grandchildren: Aaliyah, Eliyahu and Yosef.
Memorials may be directed to the family.