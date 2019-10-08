June 5, 1937 – September 14, 2019
Noelle M. Hruza, age 82, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born June 5, 1937, in Rogers, Nebraska, to Alois and Marie (Vogel) Hruza.
Noelle resided in North Bend, Nebraska, before coming to Fremont. She was a nurse.
Survived by brother, Thomas (Joan) Hruza of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Don and Jerry Hruza.
The Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a Rosary at 9:45 a.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Dennis Hunt will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Central City, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.