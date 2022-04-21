November 30, 1931 – April 18, 2022

Nola Jean M. Beck, age 90, of Fremont died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Nola Jean was born Nov. 30, 1931, near Scribner, Nebraska, to Carl and Jeanette (Meier) Bang. She came to Fremont with her family at an early age. While attending school Nola Jean worked at Brown Drug Store. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1949 and continued to work at the drug store for a short time.

Nola Jean married Robert Beck on May 13, 1950, in Papillion, Nebraska. Nola Jean loved to cook and spend time with her family. She worked for what is now Methodist Fremont Health and Dr. August Bergman.

Survivors are: daughters, Joan (Allen) Sawtelle of Fremont, Peggy (Douglas) Leland of Fremont, Patty (Ronald) Barnes of Bellevue, Julie (Marshall Schwalbach) Beck of Omaha; sons, Thomas (Candy) Beck of Huntersville, North Carolina, Charles (Teresa) Beck of Ames, Iowa; 12 grandchildren, Angie Sawtelle, Amanda Sawtelle, Andrea (John Lulow) Sawtelle, Erica (Andy) Pero, Aaron (Zoe) Beck, Corey (Melanie) Beck, Tanner (Christine) Beck, Hunter (Abby) Leland, Austin (Eriko) Leland, Kendra (Corey) Neel, Braden (Dawn) Barnes, Nolan (Sarah) Barnes; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Carol) Bang of Fremont.

Nola Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two brothers, Raymond and Eugene; and sister, Caralee Johnson.

The celebration of Nola Jean’s life will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Private burial will be held in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church or the Dodge County 4-H. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.