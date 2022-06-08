May 14, 1942 – April 22, 2022

On Friday April 22, 2022, Norbert “Bob” B. Tichota was called home at the age of 79. The world lost a great son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

Norbert was born May 14, 1942, in Howells, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Eusterbrock) Tichota. He grew up on and loved the family farm where he developed his unwavering work ethic. He graduated from Howells High School in 1960. Norbert loved his family, Nebraska and America. Norbert served his country heroically in the Army for four years from 1965-1969, one of those years in the 4th Infantry Division combat operations in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery.

Norbert came back to Nebraska to start his family after his time in the military and then moved to Pueblo, Colorado, and then Denver, Colorado. Norbert was a very hard worker and spent his civil career in construction. Norbert was known as a loving dad and grandfather and the guy that would help anyone, even giving them the shirt of his back. Norbert was a huge fan of baseball and Husker football.

Norbert is survived by his children – daughters, Shaunna (Antonio) of Northglenn, Colorado, and Kristi of Crestview, Florida; son, Danny (Nicole) of Elizabeth, Colorado; grandchildren, Anthony, Aiden and Sydney; sisters, Eileen Pavel and Deanne (Bill) Fairfield, both of Omaha, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Gladys Tichota of Greenwood, Missouri; and countless nieces and nephews.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kenneth, Ervin and Jim; and sister, Marilyn.

Donations may be made in his memory for any veterans organization.

Memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490