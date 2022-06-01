May 4, 1935 – May 31, 2022

Norbert L. Schulenberg, age 87, of Scribner died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Norbert was born May 4, 1935, in Scribner to Ernest and Erna (Hoge) Schulenberg. He was raised in Scribner and attended Scribner Schools. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1954 to 1956. He returned to the Scribner Area and began a long career with the Farmers Co-op (now Central Valley Ag) in Scribner. Norbert retired when he was 80 years old.

Norbert married Sheryl Henrickson on Jan. 11, 1959, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Snyder. They lived for a short time in Dodge before moving to Scribner in 1962. Norbert was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner, Scribner VFD, Scribner Chamber of Commerce and was selected Employee of the Year in 1983, and Snyder VFW Post 8439.

Survivors: wife, Sheryl of Scribner; children, Kevin (Shelly) Schulenberg of Scribner, Jodi Schulenberg of Scribner, Cathy (Scott) Reeson of Fremont; grandchildren, Anthony (Whitney) Schulenberg, Amber (Gage) Keefe, Autumn Schulenberg and Bruce (Chloe Nordling) Schulenberg; great-grandchildren, Conner, Carter and Rylee Schulenberg; special companion, Toby; brothers, Virgil (Nola) Schulenberg of Eugene, Oregon, Larry Schulenberg of Council Bluffs, LaVerl (Jane) Schulenberg of Idaho; sisters, Geraldine Harnisch of Overland Park, Kansas, Marie Ann (Milan) Reick of Millard, Jenna (Carroll) Crist of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, David (Holly) Henrickson of Dodge, Mike (Denice) Henrickson of Fremont.

Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorna Bruce; and two brothers, Ivan and Byron.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.

