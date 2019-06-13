Norma Jean Thompson
November 21, 1936 – June 11, 2019
Norma Jean Thompson, 82, of Fremont, formerly of Arlington, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Norma was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Burke, South Dakota, to Albert and Lilly (Klug) Tietgen.
She graduated from Burke High School in South Dakota and married Wallace Thompson on May 8, 1954, in Herrick, South Dakota. The family moved to Nebraska in 1967 and resided in the Kennard and Arlington areas. Norma was secretary at Thompson Construction. Wallace passed away Oct. 18, 2009.
Norma was a member of the Emmanus Lutheran Church in Kennard. She was active in the Lions club and Over 60 Center in Arlington. Norma enjoyed being on the Nye Resident Board.
Norma is survived by her sons, Scott (Ellen) Thompson of Arlington, Kelly (Jodie) Thompson of Fremont, and Steve (Rhonda) Thompson of Arlington; daughter, Julie (Mike) French of Arlington; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Wallace.
The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation at a later date.
