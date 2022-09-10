September 2, 1919 – September 9, 2022

Norma Katt, age 103, of Fremont, formerly of Herman, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.

Norma Louise Hokamp was born Sept. 2, 1919, on the family farm at Arlington, Nebraska, to August and Martha (Knecht) Hokamp. She was baptized on Sept. 28, 1919, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington by Pastor G.W. Wolters. Norma was confirmed on March 25, 1934, by Pastor Wolters. Norma graduated from the eighth grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran East School.

During her early years, Norma worked for various neighborhood families, providing assistance as new children were welcomed into the world. She married Elmer Katt on Aug. 21, 1949, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington by Pastor Carl Hellman. They lived on the Katt family farm for 69 years.

Norma was active with the Immanuel Lutheran Church quilters guild and helped make over 600 quilts for world relief. She was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, Lydia Circle and Women’s Missionary League.

Norma was known for her passion for gardening, especially for flowers. She exhibited flowers at the Washington County Fair for over 50 years. She brightened the day of many friends and relatives with her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Martha Hokamp; sisters, Lora (Walter) Giesselman, Meta (John) Breithaupt, Esther (Paul) Giesselman; and brothers, Albert, Martin and Gilbert Hokamp.

She is survived by her sons, Loren (Marcile) of Gretna, Richard (Sharon) of Lincoln, Jon (Jean) of Herman; six grandchildren, Jason (Susie) of Lincoln, Jacque (Rollie) Hardies of Gretna, Justin (Jada) of Elkhorn, Jordan (Sarah) of Waverly, Austin (Michelle) of Elkhorn and Taylor (Rachel) of New Orleans; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Winslow. Burial will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Family Services or “Bibles for Kids” at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Sunday with the family present from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.