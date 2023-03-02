November 29, 1929—February 28, 2023

Norma L. Hartung, age 93, of Fremont, Nebraska, died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

She taught school, worked at Western Electric, and the Fremont Tribune.

She is survived by daughters, LeAnn (Ken) Karmann of Omaha, Shara (Roger) Wagner of Fremont; son, Kent Hartung of Fremont; grandchildren, Morgan (Kellie) Karmann, Amanda (companion Jason Smith) Hartung and Nia Karmann; great-grandchildren, Ariana Maddox, Chloe Maddox and Corbin Smith; and many friends.

She was preceded by her husband, Del Hartung, and her parents, Henry and Lorna Dorfmeyer.

Private services were held.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.