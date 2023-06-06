Norma (Weber) Gillingham

March 25, 1929 – April 18, 2023

Norma was born in rural Washington County, Nebraska, to Ted and Millie (Osburn) Weber. She attended and graduated from Herman High School. After a long illness with polio in her younger years, she decided to become a nurse. After high school, she attended Clarkson School of Nursing. After graduation she moved to California and went to work for the Johns Manville Mine, where she was a nurse in charge of the Mine's medical department for 50+ years.

She married Francis (Bill) Gillingham on Oct. 14, 1959, in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California, and was married over 50 years before his death in 2009. Norma and Bill enjoyed traveling all over the world together.

After retirement, Norma continued to volunteer at the local medical facilities and was a supporter of the library and other community services in Lompoc. Even with advanced Alzheimer's, she always thanked everyone for taking care of her. She had a way about her that made your day better.

Norma passed away quietly without inconveniencing anyone. This was the kind of person she was. Her kind ways and beautiful heart will be missed by many.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ted Jr.; husband Bill; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her sister, Lois (Weber) Johnson of Herman, Nebraska; nephew, Ron Keithley of Herman; and niece, Kathy Jones of Norfolk, Virginia.

A celebration of Norma's life will be held on June 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Herman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Herman Alumni Association.