Oct. 29, 1944 – Sept. 13, 2018

Norma Thayer, 73, of Hooper died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center in Fremont.

She was born Oct. 29, 1944, in rural Humphrey to Edward and Rose (Nansel) Thayer. Norma worked at the Campbell’s Soup plant in Fremont for a number of years and was retired.

She is survived by her son, Tim (Laura) Thayer-Mencke of Fort Calhoun; grandchildren, Emilee and Beau Thayer-Mencke; a sister, Phyllis Makuch of Warren, Michigan; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Rose; four brothers, Larry Thayer, Clifford Thayer, Leland Thayer and Charles Thayer; and four sisters, Marilee DuBeau, Ruth Carson, Evelyn Thayer, and Carolyn Greenberger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

