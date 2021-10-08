 Skip to main content
Norman A. Petersen

Norman A. Petersen

April 17, 1938—October 6, 2021

Norman A. Petersen, age 83, of Uehling died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Elim Lutheran Church, Hooper. Pastor Judy Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Elim Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6-8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Hooper Funeral Chapel.

