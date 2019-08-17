September 7, 1926 – August 14, 2019
Norman August Grashorn, 92, of Fremont, formerly of Valley, was born on Sept. 7, 1926, in Wisner, Nebraska, to George and Martha (Lawiniczak) Grashorn. He grew up on the farm near Wisner where he attended country school. Norm spent much of his time working on the family farm but in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. At an early age, Norm began to hire out to the local farmers. Norm enlisted in the United States Army and served his country from November of 1951 to October of 1953. He was deployed in Germany serving in the 7th Evac Hospital for much of his duty.
Norm married Elaine Kollars on Feb. 21, 1954, at the Methodist Church in Norfolk, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children: Gary, Duane, Sharon and Glen. Norm and Elaine made their home in Battle Creek for several years before moving to Valley in 1960.
Norm worked as a farmer and worked at a local feed lot before joining 3-M. After his retirement from 3-M, Norm worked as a custodian for Valley Public Schools. Norm enjoyed fishing, dancing, especially square dancing and polka, bowling and playing cards. He was a quiet, hardworking man with a dry sense of humor and an ornery streak. Norm enjoyed watching TV, was an avid Husker and Cubs fan.
Norm passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens with his family by his side at the age of 92 years, 11 months and 7 days. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha; and siblings, Art, Dick, Hank, Herman, George, Edna and Arnold. Norm is survived by his wife, Elaine; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary of Bennington, Duane and Kathy of Fremont and Glen and Lorna of Bennington; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Jeff Olson of Valley, Nebraska; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Elmer of Clarinda, Iowa, and Harold of Stanton, Iowa; sisters, Betty Eucker of Madison, Nebraska, and Irene Hansen of Tilden, Nebraska.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral is Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Interment at Hillcrest-Westlawn Memorial Park in Omaha. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.
