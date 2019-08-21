Norman "Butch" Carnahan

Norman “Butch” CarnahanAugust 21, 1930 – August 19, 2019
Norman “Butch” Dean Carnahan, 88 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 21, 1930, at Loretto, Nebraska, to Arvene “Ben” and Alma (Hinze) Carnahan. Norman grew up and farmed near Petersburg and Albion, Nebraska. He married Vivian Chana on Sept. 1, 1956, at Primrose, Nebraska. The couple moved to Fremont in 1961. Norman was employed by R.E. Reutzel Construction as a heavy equipment operator and worked his way up to superintendent. In 1973 the couple built a house on an acreage east of North Bend. They returned to Fremont in 2007.
Norman was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. He was an expert carpenter and loved gardening tractors and the outdoors.
Norman is survived by his wife, Vivian; son, David Carnahan of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Joanne (Bill) Royuk of Fremont, Pamela (Bill) Baxter of Aurora, Colorado, Sherry (Dan) Reimers of West Point, Nebraska, and Sandra (Mike) Royuk of Fremont; brother, Arvene “Pete” Carnahan of Fremont; sisters, Marilyn (Bruce) Fairchild and Fredricka Berthelson, all of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Loran, and Donald Carnahan; sisters, Arlene O’Brien and Sarah O’Brien; and infant son, James Dean Carnahan.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Dan Heuer will officiate. Visitation is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran School.
