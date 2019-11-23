January 10, 1927 – November 21, 2019
Norman Diedrick Carl Tonjes, age 92, of Scribner died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Hooper Care Center.
Norman was born on Jan. 10, 1927, at Scribner, Nebraska. He was baptized Feb. 20, 1927, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Pastor Rhode. He was confirmed Aug. 25, 1940, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church by Rev. Hugo Welchert. He attended School District 35 and graduated from Scribner High School on May 26, 1944. Norman served in the Army, stationed in Japan. He spent his lifetime farming and raising cattle.
He married Norma Koester on Jan. 10, 1954, by Rev. E.L. Borgmeyer at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by wife, Norma; five children, Susan Robinson, Daniel Tonjes and wife Carol, Linda Deinert and husband Melvin, Barbara Svec and husband Mark, and Pamela Tonjes. He enjoyed visits from his four grandchildren: Eric Tonjes and wife Elizabeth, Sara Tonjes, Melinda Deinert, and Scott Deinert and wife Megan. He also enjoyed being with his four great-grandchildren: Rebekah, Canaan, and Silas Tonjes, and Hudson Deinert. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Ann Tonjes.
Norman was preceded in death by father and mother, George and Martha Hilbers Tonjes; brothers and sisters, Clarence and Annie Tonjes, Grace and Howard Gunderson, Mildred and Ed Fahrenholz, Evelyn and Maurice Swanson, George Tonjes, Valenda and Donald Poppe; and son-in-law, Earl Robinson.
Norman liked to fish and watch ball games. He was a member of the Scribner American Legion Post 121 and West Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4912. He served on the school board of District 12, Scribner Rural Fire Department, the Co-op board, and the Good Samaritan Board.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church, southwest of Scribner. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Ridgeley Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s Ridgeley Cemetery Association. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family present from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.