Norman John Shaffer

March 1, 1936 – November 6, 2022

Norman John Shaffer, son of Clarence (Donald) and Alice Olive Lindgren (Lindy) Shaffer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2022, near his home in Willowbrook, Illinois.

Norm was born in Lyons, Nebraska, in 1936 and spent his formative years in Hooper. He was always proud of his Hooper heritage, and was a lifelong Cornhusker fan, which led to a lifelong fascination with college football.

Norm enlisted in the Army at 18 and served in Eastern Europe as a language specialist. Norm took advantage of the GI bill and returned to get a degree at the University of Nebraska, graduating Phi Beta Kappa, followed by graduate studies at Stanford University and later, a Masters of Library Science from the University of Washington in Seattle.

Norm had a long career at the Library of Congress where he ran the Photoduplication Service. After retirement he moved to Chicago, where he enjoyed long walks in the city, studying the architecture, going to museums and galleries, and continuing to expand his stamp collection. He was a passionate pursuer of knowledge, reading a book a day and taking copious notes. His interests were wide ranging from mysteries to untold histories to football statistics, culminating in an overflowing library of books. He was always ready to engage in a spirited discussion on anything from the new Pickle Ball fad to world history.

Norm was preceded in death by his sister Ann Shaffer of Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his two daughters, Erika Shaffer and Ursula Pontieri in greater Seattle; four grandchildren; and his sisters, Susan Boettcher of Omaha, and Judy Schmidt of Edina, Minnesota.