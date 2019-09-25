Rev. Norman L. FreundApril 1, 1925 – September 24, 2019
Rev. Norman L. Freund, 94, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sept. 24, 2019.
Norman was born in North Dakota near Westby, Montana, on April 1, 1925, to John and Christine Freund. He graduated from Westby High School in 1943 and entered the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific from 1943-46. He graduated from Dana College (Blair, Nebraska) and went to Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He met and married Esther Olesen (Racine, Wisconsin) in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on May 28, 1955. Norman and Esther enjoyed a loving marriage and traveled widely across the U.S. and abroad until her death in 2010. Pastor Freund served a number of congregations during his life-long ministry in the Lutheran Church, including St. Mark’s, St. Paul, Nebraska (‘58-’62), St. John’s, Cushing, Nebraska (‘58-’60), First Lutheran, Poy Sippi, Wisconsin, and St. John’s, Saxville, Wisconsin (‘62-’67), Bethlehem Lutheran, Brush, Colorado (‘67-’82), Christ Lutheran, Sedalia, Missouri (‘82-’90), Faith Lutheran, Madison, Minnesota (‘90-’97) and First Lutheran, Fremont, Nebraska (‘97 – present).
He is survived by his sister, Jeanette Hanen (Fremont); son, Ronald (Denver) and his wife, Doris; son, Randy (Vining, Minnesota) and his wife Stephanie; and daughter, Marcia Garcia (Racine, Wisconsin) and her husband Jorge; sister-in-law, Helen Freund (Sun City, Arizona); brother-in-law, Terry Mendenhall (Pittsburg, Kansas) and many nieces and nephews. Norman also leaves six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Beyond his relatives, he was loved by many in his church and community. Memorials can be made to the ELCA World Hunger or Lutheran Family Services of Fremont.
The memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont, the Rev. Marty Tollefson will officiate. A light meal will be served, then a time of celebration and remembrance will follow. Private family committal will be in Memorial Cemetery.
