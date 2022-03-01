Norman 'Pat' Reichard

March 17, 1937 - February 19, 2022

Norman “Pat" Reichard of White Cloud, Michigan passed away Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born to Ray and Nettie “Alice" (Blair) Reichard on March 17th, 1939, in Grand Rapids, MI. He was the eldest of six children who were raised and educated in Newaygo County, MI. Pat is a U.S. Army Veteran that was proud to have served his country as a young man and was also proud of his years of service and retirement from Sparta Foundry in Sparta, MI. Pat was a social guy that enjoyed good humor, building and playing with computers, the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, travel, and his motorcycles. Pat was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Garry Reichard, and daughter Sandy Reichard. Pat is survived by his children Shannon (Chris) Harig and Brian Reichard; his siblings Patricia “Kay” (Harlen) Schumaker, Connie (Michael) Starr, Michael (Cindy) Reichard, Carrie Reichard; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, goddaughter, nieces, and nephews. We would like to thank Spectrum Health Hospice for their support and compassion. A private ceremony celebrating Pat’s life is being planned for this upcoming summer. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Pat’s honor can contribute to either: Newaygo County Commission on Aging, 93 S Gibbs, PO Box 885 White Cloud, MI 49349 or Spectrum’s Hospice Care at give.spectrumhealth.org//hospice//donate.