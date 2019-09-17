December 8, 1921 – September 14, 2019
Olga C. Sims, age 97, of Fremont, formerly of North Bend, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
Olga was born Dec. 8, 1921, of a farm in Butler County, Nebraska, to Joseph and Antonia (Chvatal) Jaros. She grew up near Abie, Nebraska, and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1938. She graduated from the University of Nebraska, Normal Training for Education Program in Lincoln, Nebraska. She moved to Panama City, Florida, in 1944 where she married Cecil Sims. After Cecil’s discharge from the Army Air Corps they moved back to McCook, Nebraska, where they resided from 1945-1948. She taught school in Butler and Frontier counties in Nebraska and in Parker, Florida. In 1948 they moved to North Bend where she helped Cecil build a business, Sims Plumbing and Heating. In 1958, she began working for Fremont 1st Central Credit Union, retiring as manager in 1988. Cecil preceded her in death in April of 1982. Olga came to Fremont in 1984.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, former member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, VFW Post 854 Auxiliary in Fremont and International Credit Union Women’s Organization. In retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Fremont Hospital and playing cards with her friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Gaye (Terry) Homer; and son, Gary (Sally) Sims, all of North Bend; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil; two sisters and spouses, Irene (Louis) Vanek and Mayme (Leonard) Viglicky; niece, Joyce Slavik; niece-in-law Rose Vanek; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mae (Bud) Jenkins and Ruth (Richard) Sims.
The Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Bill Cremers will officiate. Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Interment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggest to VFW Post 854 Auxiliary in Fremont.
