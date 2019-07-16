Opal Joyce Wooldrik
Died July 9, 2019
Opal Joyce Wooldrik, age 91, of West Point, formerly of Scribner passed away Thursday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa in West Point.
Opal was born to Walter and Leona Miller at home on a farm south of Scribner. She attended school at District 12 through the 10th grade and then attended Scribner High School and graduated in 1946.
Opal Joyce Miller married Wesley Herman Wooldrik on October 10, 1955, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner and to this union were blessed 2 children. Wesley passed away in 1972 and Opal raised Peggy and Lynn on the family farm for a year, then moved the family to Scribner. Opal worked at the Good Samaritan Center in Scribner for many years until she retired.
Opal moved to West Point and continued to live her life as she chose. She enjoyed polka and western music, dancing and gambling. Opal was proud of her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter Peggy (Micheal) Burgett of Omaha; son – Lynn (Joleen) Wooldrik of Scribner; 2 grandchildren, Cody Wooldrik of Bellevue and Dr. Danielle (Joe) Wooldrik-Vandeventer of Kearney; and three step-grandchildren, Michelle (Dr. David) Hoeft of Omaha, Nicole Burgett of Kansas City, MO, and Angela Burgett of Omaha.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband Wesley, parents and special friend Rolland Moeller.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m., Friday July 19 in the chapel at St. Joseph's Retirement Community (320 E. Decatur) in West Point. Memorials suggested to St. Joseph's Retirement Community.