April 27, 1942—September 4, 2019
Oran L. Foxworthy, age 77, of Fremont, April 27, 1942—September 4, 2019. Survived by son, Mike Foxworthy, Nashville, Tennessee; daughters, Lee Ann Ruwe (Daniel Cleary) and Jodi (Glen) Barton, all of Fremont; sisters, Dorothy M. Haar, Fremont, and Mary Via, Indianapolis, Indiana; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Oran was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda (Strong); brothers, Jack and Vencil; sister, Rose Marriott; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation is Monday from 3-8 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m., also at Moser’s. Military Honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to Dodge County Humane Society or the American Heart Association.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.