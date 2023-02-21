Orin K. Haas

April 15, 1940 – February 17, 2023

Orin K. Haas, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Feb. 17, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

He was born April 15, 1940, in Lyle, Minnesota, to Carl and Clara (Helgeson) Haas. He graduated from Lyle High School in 1958. Orin moved from Minnesota to Fremont in the 1960s. Orin was employed by Hormel Foods from 1964 until retiring in 2002.

Orin married Nancy McMahon on Sept. 12, 1992, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She preceded him in death on Jan. 18, 2019.

Orin was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fremont. He enjoyed fishing, country dancing, and traveling. Orin along with his wife, Nancy, owned and operated “Cover it with Paint” for 24 years. During this time, they painted over 900 homes in the Fremont community.

Orin is survived by his son, Jamie (Lois) Haas of Fremont; daughter, Amie (Seth) Menking of Fremont; stepson, Kevin McMahon of Los Angeles; stepdaughter, Christy (Bruce) Maness of Slaughterville, Oklahoma; sisters, Delores Kaihoi, of Pharr, Texas; sister-in-law, Donna Haas of Austin, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ian, Raina, Aiden, Michael, Tommy, and Courtney; great-grandchildren John, Brooklyn, Blake, Bruce, and Priscilla.

Orin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; and brother, LaVern Haas.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Klint Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490