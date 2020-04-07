Orleatha W. Kellogg
May 26, 1925 – April 2, 2020
Orleatha W. Kellogg, age 94, of Fremont passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Blair. She was born May 26, 1925, in Bethel, Kansas, to Hector and Grace (Lawver) Gravel.
She graduated from Rising City High School and received her teaching degree from Midland College in Fremont. Orleatha married Ronald Kellogg on May 12, 1944, at Bethel, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 1985. She taught at Fullerton, Rising City and Archer schools. She was an author and nature lover.
She is survived by son, Doug Kellogg, Fremont; 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ronald; daughter, Karen J. Murphy; two brothers; two sisters; grandchildren, Chad Waddel and Megan Murphy; and great-granddaughter, Justin Silverman.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date. Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials to Camp Calvin Crest.
Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, Funeral & Cremation Services, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 402-721-4490
