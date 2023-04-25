Orville E. Kollars

1930 - 2023

Orville Earl Kollars, 92, passed away at his home in Lincoln on April 13, 2023. He was born in 1930, at Crofton, Nebraska, to Joseph and Blanch (Gobel) Kollars. He was married to Joyce (Meyer) Kollars in 1950, and was married for 72 years.

He enlisted in the Army where he served as an MP in Korea during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, he farmed part-time while living near Arlington, Nebraska, and worked full time as a machinist for Western Electric in Omaha, where he retired after 35 years. Orville also enjoyed restoring cars, playing cards, and woodworking. He was a member of the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Kollars of Lincoln; children, Brenda (Dennis) Roerty, Noreen (Byron) Moseman, Steve (Theresa) Kollars, Phil (Gina) Kollars, Ellen (John) Soukup; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Enid Kollars (Trud).

He was preceded in death by his parents, and eight siblings: Trud, Don (Marina), Dalph (Odelia), Darlow (Irene), Gail Schumacher (Greg), Glondale Kohles (Lawrence), Glonara Thoene (Charles), and Jacqueline Bonoit (Doug). Orville was the youngest.

In lieu of a funeral, masses will be said for Orville at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials can be sent to American Legion Post 71, Arlington, Nebraska.