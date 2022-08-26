Orville Grady

He was a husband, father, student, soldier, numismatist, and bookseller born on March 9, 1944, in Dodge County, Fremont, Nebraska, to Lowell and Eva Grady. Orville was the eldest of five children – sisters: Judy (Everly) and Denise; brothers Thoms and (Kevin deceased). Married Debra (Piper) in 1973, they had one daughter, Jennifer. Graduated from Fremont High School in 1962, served seven years in the United States Army from Jan. 19, 1965, to Jan. 27, 1972. Orville took basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Montana, subsequently assigned to Crete and Louisville, Nebraska (Nike Hercules Missile sites); Fort Bliss, Texas (Battery “B”, 4th Battalion, 62nd Artillery); Fort Sill, Oklahoma (Pershing NCO School). Served two tours of duty in Germany, Team B, 508th USA Artillery Detachment at Erle (nuclear NATO Nike Site) hosted by 221st Royal Dutch Air Force and Battery D, 4th Battalion, 41st Artillery in Schwabish-Gmund (Pershing Nuclear Missile Unit) earned several letters of commendation at each unit in which he served. Graduated Cum Laude from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1978 earning a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in International Studies and with a German Language minor, member of the German Honor Society. Orville’s passion throughout his life was Numismatics; bought and sold Numismatic literature on a part time basis from 1982 to 2015, served as Secretary of the Omaha Coin Club from 1981-1987 and President from 1988-1990, member of the Cataloging Committee of the Byron Reed Historical Society. He was known nationwide for his knowledge of Numismatic Literature, as a collector of United States Indian Wars period tokens and United States Mint Medals issued from 1789 to 1890’s. Orville’s other passionate interests were International Politics, History, and United States politics.