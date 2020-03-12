Otto Alexander Betzinger
View Comments

Otto Alexander Betzinger

{{featured_button_text}}

Otto Alexander Betzinger

September 14, 1936 – March 7, 2020

Otto Alexander Betzinger, 83, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He had been living at Crowell Nursing Home in Blair since June.

He was a diesel mechanic in the Fremont area for many years and logger in earlier years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Christine (Hensen) Betzinger, and brother, Paul. Survivors are sister-in-law, Mrs. (Paul) Anna Marie Betzinger, Uehling; nieces, Dianne Betzinger of Bennington, Elizabeth (Michael) Payne of Omaha, Beverly (John) Henderson of Houston, Texas; and nephews, Robert Betzinger of Vero Beach, Florida, and Bryan Betzinger of Papillion; great-nieces and nephews.

No visitation. A private family memorial will be held.

To send flowers to the family of Otto Betzinger, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News