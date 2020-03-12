Otto Alexander Betzinger

September 14, 1936 – March 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Otto Alexander Betzinger, 83, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He had been living at Crowell Nursing Home in Blair since June.

He was a diesel mechanic in the Fremont area for many years and logger in earlier years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Christine (Hensen) Betzinger, and brother, Paul. Survivors are sister-in-law, Mrs. (Paul) Anna Marie Betzinger, Uehling; nieces, Dianne Betzinger of Bennington, Elizabeth (Michael) Payne of Omaha, Beverly (John) Henderson of Houston, Texas; and nephews, Robert Betzinger of Vero Beach, Florida, and Bryan Betzinger of Papillion; great-nieces and nephews.

No visitation. A private family memorial will be held.

To send flowers to the family of Otto Betzinger , please visit Tribute Store.