Otto Alexander Betzinger
September 14, 1936 – March 7, 2020
Otto Alexander Betzinger, 83, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha. He had been living at Crowell Nursing Home in Blair since June.
He was a diesel mechanic in the Fremont area for many years and logger in earlier years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Christine (Hensen) Betzinger, and brother, Paul. Survivors are sister-in-law, Mrs. (Paul) Anna Marie Betzinger, Uehling; nieces, Dianne Betzinger of Bennington, Elizabeth (Michael) Payne of Omaha, Beverly (John) Henderson of Houston, Texas; and nephews, Robert Betzinger of Vero Beach, Florida, and Bryan Betzinger of Papillion; great-nieces and nephews.
No visitation. A private family memorial will be held.