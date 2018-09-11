July 9, 1957 – Sept. 7, 2018
Owen Louis Luschen, 61, of Cedar Bluffs passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, surrounded by his family at his home. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Emerson with Rev. Gary Harris officiating. Memorial visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Pender. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson.