September 26, 1947 – May 12, 2022

Pamela Kay Miller, age 74, passed away May 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Virginia surrounded by family and friends.

Pamela was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Sept. 26, 1947, to Otto and Lumilla (Goelz) Rise. She graduated from Fremont High School and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Her greatest joy was spending time with her seven children and 13 grandchildren, who endeared Pamela with the nickname of “Mor Mor.” Pamela loved “unconditionally” and enjoyed traveling, camping, and family gatherings. She made her home in many states and European countries, but Pamela always loved returning “home” to Nebraska.

Survivors include two sons, Eric (Denise) Miller and Jason Miller; five daughters, Jennifer (Kent) Jamison, Amber (Jennifer) Jeffries, Yvette Chapman, SarahLynn Hankins and Abby Cloud (fiancée Dave Johnson); grandchildren, Emma, Zachariah, Eliza, Joshua, and Adalynn Jamison, Alora, Elicia, Savana, and Jace Cruz, Austin Chapman, Shane Hankins, Daniel and Anna Cloud; sisters, Karen (Stanley) Portsche, and Clara (Gene) Havekost; brothers, Otto David (Carole) Rise, Merle (Debby) Rise, Edward Rise, and Charles (Jan) Rise; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Gerald Miller; brother, Arnold (Audrie) Rise; sister, Sherry (Kenneth) Wolter; sister-in-law Mary Rise.

Visitation will be Friday, May 20, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be designated to the Semper K9 Assistance Dogs at https://donate.semperk9.org/give/169047/#!/donation/checkout.

