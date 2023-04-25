Pam Griess, 68, of Madera, California, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at her home in Madera, California. Pam was born March 30, 1955, in Los Angeles, California, to Benjamin T. Griess and Lorraine M. (Ross) Griess. She graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska, in 1973. She continued her education and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Pam was a free spirit and lived in the states of Arizona, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, and finally settled in Madera, California. At the time of her death Pam was employed as a Supervising Psychiatric Social Worker at Valley State Prison in Fresno, California. Pam began her career in February 1990, working in mental health positions at CA Medical Facility, San Quentin, Pelican Bay, and Napa State Hospital. She was hired at Valley State Prison in January 2013. Pam loved the outdoors. She was a certified scuba instructor, loved hiking, snorkeling, scuba diving, and loved all animals.