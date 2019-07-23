Patrice "Patty" W. Humbert 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save 1954 – 2019 × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Patrice "patty" W. Humbert Celebrate the life of: Patrice "Patty" W. Humbert Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you be driving? promotion spotlight Are you ready for retirement? Print Ads Home LAWNGEVITY LAWN CARE - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Lawngevity Lawn Care PO BOX 102, FREMONT, NE 68026 402-721-0873 Service DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Dugan Funeral Chapel 751 N LINCOLN AVE, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-721-2880 Health MENDLIK AUDIOLOGY - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Other MELLONEY TENOPIR - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Medical FREMONT THERAPY & WELLNESS - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Insurance STATE FARM GAYLORD MUSSMAN - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Transportation JOE MOOSTASH - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Sale DON PETERSON & ASSOCIATES - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 Finance LINCOLN FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK - Ad from 2019-07-17 Jul 17, 2019 Lincoln Federal Savings Bank 415 E 6TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68026 402-721-8696 Office LEONARD LISA - Ad from 2019-07-20 Jul 20, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?