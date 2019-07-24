Patrice “Patty” W. HumbertMay 28, 1954 – July 21, 2019
Patrice “Patty” W. Humbert, age 65, of Fremont passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens.
Patty was born on May 28, 1954, to Joseph and Zora Pelikan in Fremont, Nebraska. Patty attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 1972. Following high school she married Roger Humbert. To this union were two children, Angela and Adam. She spent most of her adult life in Ozark, Missouri. She later divorced and moved back to Fremont.
Patty enjoyed baking, cooking and doing crafts. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Myron Pelikan; nephew, Jacob Pelikan.
She is survived by her children, Angela (Peter) Miles of Willard, Missouri, Adam (Sofia) Humbert of Temecula, California; grandchildren, Collin and Connor Black, Jacob, Joshua and Jared Miles, Brandon Broadhurst, Aiden and Ava Humbert; sister, Penny (Robert) Dehner of Chillocothe, Jody (Randy) Sanders of Fremont; brothers, Michael Pelikan of Omaha, Jim (Jeanne) Pelikan of Fremont; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may left at www.duganchapel.com.
The memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.