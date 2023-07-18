October 30, 1939—July 13, 2023

Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Bohn, age 83, of Fremont passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Prairie Meadows Memory Care in Omaha.

Pat was born Oct. 30, 1939, to Peter and Agnes (Barlage) Leuthardt. She was the fourth of 13 children and raised in Chokio, Minnesota. She married the love of her life, Stan Bohn, on Feb. 25, 1960. They were blessed with five children and were together 63 years before her passing.

Pat was a stay-at-home mom, but ran a day care out of her home and watched many children throughout the years. Before the dementia, she loved hosting all the major holidays. She enjoyed spending time with family especially game nights playing Uno or board games and outdoor games like cornhole or croquet in which she always cheated. She loved to bowl and was inducted into the bowling hall of fame in 2012.

Pat is survived by her husband Stan of Fremont; daughters, Robin Flesher of Fremont, Teri Viergutz of Yankton, South Dakota; and son, Todd Bohn of Fremont; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Moser; and brother Tom (Vicki) Leuthardt; and many extended family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Tammy and Sheila; six brothers; and four sisters.

Upon her request there will be private family service with the Rev. Scott Jensen.

