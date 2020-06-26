Patricia Ann Auch

Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Patricia is preceded in death by parents, Norton and Velma; and one brother, Richard Dowling. She is survived by children, Bradley Reeds, Kelley (Dawn) Auch, and Kristopher (Melinda) Auch; grandchildren, Bryson Auch, Kayl Auch, Kameron Auch, Joshua Griffen, and Jeremy Griffen; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Griffen, Grayson Griffen, and Roselina Griffen; siblings, Junior “Butch” (Patricia) Dowling, Connie (Wayne) Hummel, Roger (Susan) Dowling, Joan (Ed) Ennen, and Bryan (Cindy) Dowling; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.