Patricia Ann Auch

September 22, 1947 – June 23, 2020

Patricia is preceded in death by parents, Norton and Velma; and one brother, Richard Dowling. She is survived by children, Bradley Reeds, Kelley (Dawn) Auch, and Kristopher (Melinda) Auch; grandchildren, Bryson Auch, Kayl Auch, Kameron Auch, Joshua Griffen, and Jeremy Griffen; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Griffen, Grayson Griffen, and Roselina Griffen; siblings, Junior “Butch” (Patricia) Dowling, Connie (Wayne) Hummel, Roger (Susan) Dowling, Joan (Ed) Ennen, and Bryan (Cindy) Dowling; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, with the visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Kremer Funeral Home.

Kremer Funeral Home

6302 Maple Street 402-553-3155

www.kremerfuneralhome.com

