May 6, 1970—April 12, 2020

Patricia Ann Cantu, age 49, passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2020.

On May 6, 1970, she was born Patricia Ann Gillis to Bob and Connie Gillis in West Point, Nebraska. She attended Scribner Public School where she graduated in 1988. On March 7, 2003, she married Christopher Cantu and together they raised two sons, Tyler Robert Gillis, now 25, and Christopher Marcus Cantu, now 14.

As a loving wife and mother, their boys were her world. She could not have been more proud as her sense of family and family traditions meant so much to her. An old soul, she was fascinated by history and family ancestry. She also had a creative streak as she enjoyed writing, constructing beautiful dream catchers as well as creating heartwarming family album videos.

Patty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Bethel Harper of Scribner and Roy Gillis of North Bend.