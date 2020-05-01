May 6, 1970—April 12, 2020
Patricia Ann Cantu, age 49, passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2020.
On May 6, 1970, she was born Patricia Ann Gillis to Bob and Connie Gillis in West Point, Nebraska. She attended Scribner Public School where she graduated in 1988. On March 7, 2003, she married Christopher Cantu and together they raised two sons, Tyler Robert Gillis, now 25, and Christopher Marcus Cantu, now 14.
As a loving wife and mother, their boys were her world. She could not have been more proud as her sense of family and family traditions meant so much to her. An old soul, she was fascinated by history and family ancestry. She also had a creative streak as she enjoyed writing, constructing beautiful dream catchers as well as creating heartwarming family album videos.
Patty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Bethel Harper of Scribner and Roy Gillis of North Bend.
She is survived by grandmother, Geraldine Gillis of North Bend; her parents, Bob Gillis (Eileen Johnson) of Plainview, Nebraska, and Connie Gillis of Fremont; husband, Christopher Cantu; sons, Tyler Gillis and his wife Lena and Christopher M. Cantu of Fremont; stepdaughter, Hali Gonzalez of El Campo, Texas; sister, Shelly Gillis (Craig Duncombe) of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Dan Gillis and his wife Nicole of Gretna, Nebraska; niece, Brooke Duncombe; nephews, Andrew Gillis, Evan Duncombe, Grant Gillis, Alex Gillis; and great-niece, Adalyn Bishop.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences can be left at duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.