March 4, 1942 – December 18, 2022

Patricia Ann (Draper) Chapman, 80 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed at South Haven in Wahoo on Dec. 18, 2022. Pat was born on March 4, 1942, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to James R. and Lois B. (Ward) Draper. Pat was a member of the Girl Scouts. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1960. Pat attended Immanuel School of Nursing and worked for Dr. Sebastian Zarbano in Omaha.

On July 16, 1966, Pat married Thomas E. Chapman at St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, where they were members of the parish their entire life. Pat was a dedicated and proud farm wife. She was a devoted mother to their six children. She and Tom farmed and milked registered Guernsey cows most of their life. In 1985 she went to work for ALCO in Fremont where she stayed for eight years. Pat worked in dietary at Birchwood Manor in North Bend for 20 years until her retirement in 2013.

Pat was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, St. Anne Altar Society, St. Charles Circle #8, Nebraska Dairy Women, the St. Charles Parish Center building committee, Dodge County Extension Club, 15 years as a 4-H leader, and 20+ years on the Dodge County Election Board. Pat joyfully taught sixth grade CCD for many years where she treated her classes each year to a traditional Passover meal. Pat faithfully participated in the local bloodmobile, enjoyed being a part of her bowling league and was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and sewing. In her spare time, Pat supported her own kids and countless other youngsters in their school activities. Pat was at her best on dairy show day at the fairs.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tom; her parents; her parents-in-law, Luke and Mabel Chapman; brothers and sisters-in-law: James and Judy Chapman; infant, Gerald Chapman, Mel and Mary Catherine Ulrich; and infant granddaughter, Josie Rae Chapman.

Pat is survived by her six children: Terry (Janel) Chapman of North Bend, Kris (Steward) Spath of Eagle, Nebraska, Doug (Kathy) Chapman of St. Joseph, Missouri, Bill (Kelly) Chapman of Denton, Nebraska, Kelly (Scott) Neal of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom (Tiffany) Chapman of Bancroft; 21 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Carol) Draper of Lincoln. Also surviving are many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Patricia’s Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish Center in North Bend. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 26, from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary to begin at 7 p.m., also at the parish center. A reception will be held after the funeral Mass at the North Bend City Auditorium.

Burial will follow the reception at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials for Pat are suggested to St. Charles Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649, 402-652-8159.