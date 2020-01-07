September 4, 1937 – January 4, 2020
Patricia Ann Townsend, age 82, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was born in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 4, 1937, to Lester and Bernice Alcott.
Pat graduated from Anchorage High School in Alaska and later moved to Fremont, Nebraska. She was married to Roland (Dutch) Townsend on May 21, 1955, and later divorced. She was employed as a bookkeeper most of her life, retiring from Fremont Contract Carriers in 2012.
Pat actively volunteered with the local American Cancer Society Chapter.
She is survived by her son, Thomas (Sue) Townsend of Lake Ozark, Missouri; daughter, Teri (Randy) Henrichson of Fremont, Nebraska; brother, Ray Alcott of Fremont, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; one brother; and one sister-in-law.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapel.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490