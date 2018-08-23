Patricia Cantrell

Jan. 30, 1960 – Aug. 19, 2018
Patricia L. Cantrell, age 58, of Uehling died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Birchwood Manor in North Bend.
We wish things could go back to the way they used to be. Heaven is going to have one of the most caring and strongest women we have ever known. We love you Patty C and you will always be in our thoughts.
Among survivors is a daughter, Victoria Cantrell of Uehling; two grandchildren, Kadance and Amethyst Cantrell; her mother, Phyllis Atwood; two brothers, Scott Atwood of Dahlonega, Georgia, and Zip Atwood of Huntington Beach, California; her niece, Kimberly Hazelrig; and two nephews, Josh and Chris Hazelrig.
A prayer service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper.
