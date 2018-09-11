Patricia Janovec

Aug. 6, 1934 – Sept. 5, 2018
Patricia (Pat) A. Janovec, 84 years, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pat was born Aug. 6, 1934, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Otto and Frances (Kracl) Wesely.
She was a 1950 graduate of North Bend High School and attended a short time at Midland Lutheran College. Pat married Raymond Vernon Janovec on Jan. 30, 1954, at the Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs where she was involved with the Presbyterian Women’s group and taught Sunday School. She was also the co-owner for the Janovec Feed Service and the store, Mary Pat’s. Pat was a former member of the Eastern Star in Cedar Bluffs and Fremont. She was a member of the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department and an E.M.T. for 20 years, along with serving on the Cedar Bluffs Town Board and Saunders County Board of Adjustments many years. She had also been active with many other organizations, including Community Club, Senior Center – Friendly Neighbors, Extension Club, Cub Scout den leader, PTA, and a MS support group.
Pat is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Janet) Janovec of St. Louis, Missouri, Doug (Marinda) Janovec of Amarillo, Texas, and Steve (Terese) Janovec of Lincoln, Nebraska; nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Max) Steinbach of Fremont. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Vernon, and her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs. Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Visitation on Friday with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Bluffs, Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department, or Senior Center – Friendly Neighbors of Cedar Bluffs.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W. Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-628-3445