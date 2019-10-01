Patricia Jean Minarick

April 30, 1929 – September 28, 2019
Patricia Jean (Ullrich) Minarick was born in West Point, Nebraska, on April 30, 1929. Pat spent her life creating happiness and beauty and passed away peacefully on the 71st anniversary of her wedding day, Sept. 28, 2019.
Patricia’s parents were Winifred (Higgins) and Joseph Ullrich. She grew up in the Nickerson and Webster communities and graduated from Guardian Angels High School in West Point, Nebraska, with a teaching certificate. She taught in the rural Webster area until she married Francis Minarick, her husband of 65 years. They had six children and farmed in the Webster area for 40 years before retiring in North Bend in 1996.
She was a loving, enthusiastic member of her communities and her churches; formerly of Saint Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder and Saint Charles Catholic Church in North Bend, Nebraska. In 2015, Patricia moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to be near two of her daughters where she continued to spread happiness, beauty, and humor.
She is survived by three daughters: Susan (Bill) Bayer, Peggy Lindahl, and Patrice (Mark) Hines; three sons: Michael (Sarah), John (Debra), and Neal (Jody); 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Francis; brother, Raymond Ullrich; sister, Dolores Emanuel; three infant sisters; son-in-law, Geof Lindahl; great-granddaughter, Jessica Kleespie; two brothers-in-law (Bill Deppe, Don Emanuel); and two sisters-in-law (Rita Deppe, Mary Minarick).
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, North Bend. Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5-8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend.
Memorials to Saint Charles Church, NB Senior Center, North Bend Rescue Squad, NBC Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the staff of angels at Chandler Place and Pearl Garden of Minneapolis for their tender care of Patricia since she moved there in 2015.
Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 140 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159