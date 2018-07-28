Jan. 7, 1950 – July 25, 2018
Patricia K. Ernesti was born on Jan. 7, 1950, in Oakland to Donald Hazen and Vida Bertha (Erb) Newill and passed away on July 25, 2018, in Seward at the age of 68 years, 6 months and 18 days.
Patricia grew up in Lyons and later in Omaha where she graduated high school with the Class of 1967. On May 27, 1972, she was united in marriage to Glenn Charles Ernesti in Grand Island. Patricia, along with her best friend Donna Martens, owned and operated Patti's Pantry and later Talents Unlimited bakeries in West Point. She also worked as a dispatcher and EMT for Cuming County and West Point. She later worked as a jailer and dispatcher for Thurston and Seward counties. Patricia was a Brownie Troop leader for several years and was also a Wilton cake decorating instructor. Besides baking Patricia enjoyed quilting and volunteering for the Red Cross (Children Disaster Relief). She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Newell; sister, Donna Newell.
Patricia is survived by her children, Andrea Daly and husband Steve, Seward, Mike Ernesti, Seward, Donna Lackas and husband Scott, Norfolk, David Ernesti and wife Stacey, Fremont, Stephanie Yudelson and husband Rob, Omaha, Christine Howser and husband Chad, Hooper, Suzanne Ernesti, North Bend; 13 grandchildren, Mitchell, Nathan, Austin, Alec, Katherine, Joseph, Isaac, Abigail, Libby, Ricky, Brisa, Anthony and Alyshia; six great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Parker, Silver Springs, Maryland; brother, Rodney Newill, Lyons. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of life shared with Patricia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 30, from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Zabka Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, at Seward United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Perry officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Seward Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to ASPCA for animal rescue.