February 18, 1921—March 25, 2019
Patricia Kerrigan Thierolf, age 98, of Fremont died Tuesday, March 25, 2019 at Nye Pointe in Fremont. “Pat” was born in Greeley, Nebraska on February 18, 1921 to Richard and Theresa (Eisenmenger) Kerrigan.
She grew up at Greeley and moved to Omaha in 1937 and was a 1938 graduate of Benson High School. She worked for the Omaha Corps of Engineers until she married Floyd H. Thierolf, the baseball player of her dreams on October 15, 1949. They moved to Fremont in 1951, and together they operated Thierolf’s Tap and Lunch for 13 years. They both became real estate brokers and worked together with their friend Vaughn at Hazen Realty. After Floyd’s death in 1987, Pat continued her real estate career at Don Peterson & Associates until 2000.
They raised their four children in Fremont where Pat was actively involved in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Women’s Altar Society and was everyone’s favorite lunch lady. She served as the first female on the Nebraska Board of Realtors, the first female on Fremont’s Chamber Board, and for many years on the Fremont Housing Authority Board.
Pat had an enviable zest for living that she shared with everyone she met. She enjoyed playing cards (especially bridge), anywhere, and with anyone! In addition to playing cards, she was needlepointing well into her 90’s. Every family member has a sample of her creativity somewhere in their home.
Pat is survived by daughters, Terri (Dick) Brown of Omaha, Toni (Bob) Vering of Fremont and Trudi Barber of Omaha, Lucia Fattorrelli of Brasilia, Brazil, and Shari Roumph of Omaha; brother, Larry Kerrigan of Greeley, Colorado; grandchildren, Tricia Thierolf, Traci (George) Ismert, Andy (Jenny) Vering, Kathy (Chris) Fidler, Heidi (Chris) Potrykus, Lucy (Michael) Conenna, Elliott Barber; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; son, Tom Thierolf; daughter-in-law, Toni Thierolf; brothers, Richard Kerrigan, Felix Kerrigan, and Robert Kerrigan.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Father Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the Bergan Tuition Endowment Fund or the Fremont Veterans Memorial.
