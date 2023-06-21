September 15, 1933 – June 17, 2023

Patricia L. Bertelsen, 89 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Patricia was born on Sept. 15, 1933, to Henry William and Malinda Meta (Petersen) Klevemann in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, one sister, five brothers, and two grandsons.

She has two surviving sisters, six surviving children, 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, also at Moser’s in Fremont.

Burial will be at Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s and FurEver Home in Fremont.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.