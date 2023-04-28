Pat is survived by her husband, Jerry; four daughters, Amy (Mike) Backstrom, Katy (Bill) Kerrey, Shelly (Dale) Ronfeldt and Cathy Nelson; sisters, Mary (Richard) Rhodes and Nancy (Dan) Witthuhn; and brother and sisters-in-law, Corky and Marlene Beckwith, Trudi Malcom and Larry and Trish Malcom; grandchildren, Audrey (Josh) Ho, Wade and Renee Backstrom, Kaysee Malcom, Zachary Nelson, Taylor Nelson, Adam and Ben Ronfeldt, Lindsay Colely, Scott and Michelle Kerrey. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Wilmer Malcom.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church in Fremont. Rev. Sara Tonje will officiate. Burial will be Wednesday, May 3, at 9 a.m. in the Omaha National Cemetery. Closed casket visitation will be Monday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Keene Memorial Library or FurEver Home, both of Fremont.