Patricia "Patty" A. Larsen

December 26, 1962 – December 30, 2022

Patricia A. “Patty” Larsen, 60, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home.

Patty was born Dec. 26, 1962, in Omaha. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1981. She worked as a head seamstress from Pendleton Woolen Mills. Patty married Ron Larsen on June 14, 1986, in Fremont.

Patty was a member of St. Timothy Church in Fremont. She enjoyed crafting and riding with Ron on his Harley motorcycle. Patty loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her husband, Ron of Fremont; sons, Ben Baker of Lincoln, Wayne (Irish) Larsen of Omaha, and Travis Larsen of Fremont; daughter, Sara Newill; mother, Delores McLey of Fremont; brothers, Mark McLey of Colorado and Jay McLey of Fremont; sister, Renee (Kurt) Peck of Fremont, Bonnie Teer of Omaha, Kim Capps of Fremont, Rita Capps of Minnesota, Cindy (Darin) Morton of Fremont, Michelle Schreck of Omaha, Barbara (Corey) Schnoor of Alabama; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Capps; and adoptive parents, Richard and Linda McLey; sisters, Josie Capps and Carmen Capps; brother, Shawn McLey; and parents-in-law, Wayne and Norma Larsen.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

