January 27, 1948 – August 7, 2019
Patricia “Patty” Joyce Kalkowski, 71 years, of Agency Village, South Dakota, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Patty was born Jan. 27, 1948, to Elmer and Ida (Marks) Bahr. She married Paul “Mike” Kalkowski on Aug. 1, 1977, at Sisseton, South Dakota. He preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2010.
The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church in Kennard, Nebraska. Burial will be at Kennard Cemetery.
